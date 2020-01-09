Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meditation, family time refresh Lahiri ahead of Sony Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:37 IST
Meditation, family time refresh Lahiri ahead of Sony Open

Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri starts his 2020 season at the Sony Open here, fresh after spending a lot of time with his family and also a stint of meditation which he has always found soothing and refreshing. Lahiri, who earned his PGA Tour card after coming through the Korn Ferry Finals, will start at the Sony Open as he plays the first two rounds with Brian Stuard and Tom Hoge.

"Off season was great. I took a lot of time off to spend it with family and also spent some time on the mind. I meditated and got away from the noise for around 10 days in December," he said. As for his game, he added, "I couldn't spend much time with (coach) Vijay (Divecha) so we went back and forth on video quite a bit. That was good, too. Also, I played a lot of rounds and had a few games with some of the other Florida resident PGA Tour pros in December. So I am feeling fresh and raring to go."

On the course in Hawaii for the Sony Open, he said, "The course looks good. Much softer than usual with all the rain they have got recently. It is extremely windy out here. Average wind speeds everyday are over 35kmph so controlling spin and distance will be very important." Lahiri's 2019 appearance at the Sony Open saw him finish tied-43rd with rounds of 68-68-71-66, as Matt Kuchar won the title.

The 32-year-old Lahiri, a former Asia No, 1, who last tasted a win in 2015 at the Hero Indian Open, has made some changes to his bag with a mix of clubs. His current ranking of 410 is the worst in nine years and he wants to be more consistent to produce results. "I want to get more consistent this year. The last season and a half, I've not really contended, so I've worked a bit on the scoring aspect of the game, trying to work on putting rounds together, bunches of holes together and getting back to the whole competitive zone which I've not been in for a while," he said.

After falling outside the top-125 of the FedExCup points list for the first time since 2016, he needed two straight top-10s in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to get a lifeline as he retained his playing rights. His current status may not give him starts in some of the high-profile PGA TOUR events but Lahiri sees it as a plus point.

"I'll have slightly limited opportunities compared to what I've had over the last few years and in a way, I think it'll be good as it'll help me focus. I feel a lot more blinkered as to what I need to do. You want to be fully exempt and play in the biggest events but I feel I'm in a good place now," he said. Lahiri and his wife Ipsa welcomed daughter Tisya early last year. That has also given the golfer a fresh perspective to life.

"Fatherhood has been fantastic. It's been a fun ride and given me a different perspective. You go through 30 plus years of your life which 20 was all about golf and now, it's not just golf anymore. "Now, it's second priority which I never thought it was a possibility until I became a father. It's changed a lot of things in a good way on what I need to do," Lahiri concluded.

The USD 6,600,000 Sony Open will be played at the Waialae Country Club here from January 9 to 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentinas Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ran...

Iran says it had prepared hundreds of missiles

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The brigadier general who leads Irans aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday but we were ready to launch hundreds. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian ...

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020