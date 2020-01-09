Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Sainz extends his Dakar lead, Sunderland crashes out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Rallying-Sainz extends his Dakar lead, Sunderland crashes out
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spaniard Carlos Sainz extended his Dakar Rally lead with a second stage win in five days on Thursday while Britain's Sam Sunderland, motorcycle champion in 2017, crashed out in the Saudi desert. Sainz, a two-times Dakar winner, finished almost three minutes ahead of closest rival and defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah to forge five minutes and 59 seconds clear of the Qatari.

French driver Stephane Peterhansel, a record 13-times Dakar winner on two wheels and four, was third overall but nearly 18 minutes behind Mini teammate Sainz. "We gained three minutes, it was not easy, we had to push really hard at the end," said Sainz, who also won the third stage in his buggy on Tuesday.

"I'm happy, the car is working fine. We got a puncture at the beginning but we managed to come back." Al-Attiyah said the route from Al Ula to Ha'il had been better for buggies than his Toyota Hilux pickup but "we did what was necessary to avoid any problems.

"We had a flat tire 5 kilometers before the finish, but we preferred to carry on without changing the wheel. It was more camel grass than real dunes. I think we will see real dunes next week," he added. The rally finishes in Qiddiya on Jan. 17.

In the motorcycle category, Australia's defending champion, Toby Price, won the day's 564 km stage after KTM teammate Sunderland retired. Organizers said the Dubai-based 30-year-old had hurt his back and left shoulder in a fall at the 187 km mark but was quickly attended to and had not lost consciousness.

Sunderland had led the rally, being held in the Middle East for the first time after a decade in South America, after the second stage and was fastest on Wednesday before incurring a five-minute penalty for speeding in a neutralized section. Price became this year's first double-stage winner but American Ricky Brabec, on a Honda, extended his overall lead to nine minutes over the Australian.

"It's been a good day. We pushed hard at the start, made some good ways and then I caught up with the Honda boys. Ricky and they were in front, but it's been a good stage," said Price. "It's actually the first time I've ridden with a whole big group, so it was quite enjoyable but at the end of the day they are competitive, so we need to stay in front of them. We're happy with the day and we'll see how day six goes now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentinas Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ran...

Iran says it had prepared hundreds of missiles

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The brigadier general who leads Irans aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday but we were ready to launch hundreds. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian ...

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020