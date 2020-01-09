Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Sponsorship rules help, don't hinder, athletes -IOC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:58 IST
Olympics-Sponsorship rules help, don't hinder, athletes -IOC

A controversial rule in the Olympic Charter limiting athletes' sponsorship opportunities during the Games is benefiting thousands more athletes who do not have major financial backers, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Rule 40 of the Olympic charter states that Games athletes cannot allow their "person, name, picture or sports performances to be used for advertising purposes during the Olympic Games". It is aimed at protecting the rights of the International Olympic Committee’s own Olympic sponsors who contribute billions of dollars to the organisation of the Games.

However, the German Cartel Office ruled in February 2019 that the IOC and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) were subject to competition laws and had to grant more rights for promotional activities ahead of and during the Games. The decision triggered changes in several countries in favour of athletes and their personal sponsors, including in the United States, ahead of this year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"With Rule 40, the conversation was about the solidarity model and how as a commission we very much feel there needs to be an understanding, how we look at it from a global aspect and not from an individual aspect," IOC athletes' commission chief Kirsty Coventry said. "We want people to understand that there are athletes that come from different backgrounds. There are so many more athletes that benefit from the solidarity model," Coventry, an Olympic champion and Zimbabwe government minister, told reporters after a meeting with the IOC leadership.

Athletes had complained for years that the rule was severely restricting them from benefiting financially at the peak of their sporting careers which are the Olympic Games and instead gave all the power to the IOC. The IOC said the redistribution of more than 90 percent of its own revenues - the majority of which comes from broadcasters and sponsors - was vital for many athletes, federations and national Olympic Committees with limited resources.

"You go (to the Games) as a team and not as an individual," she said, admitting that there were different opinions among athletes. "We are always open and willing to work with any athletes' group. We have an open door policy. It makes all of us better understand the landscape and what they are going through."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Canada's Overholt swims through struggles, sets sights on Tokyo

Emily Overholt spent time in the hospital for depression after the 2016 Rio Olympics and even contemplated giving up swimming but the Canadian smile has returned and her eyes are set firmly on the Tokyo Games.On her Olympic debut in 2016, O...

AAP doesn't want Delhiites to be benefitted from PMAY-Urban: Puri

The AAP government does not want Delhiites to avail the benefits of PMAY-Urban as the word Pradhan Mantri is attached to it and that is why the scheme has not been implemented in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said ...

Won't quit politics till I have ensured welfare of every citizen of Pb: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will not quit politics till he has ensured the welfare of every citizen of the state. Addressing the Punjab Youth Congress PYC newly elected office-bearers including its president Ba...

India does not need NPR, CAA, says open letter by over 100 former civil servants

Citing grave reservations about the constitutional validity of the CAA, as many as 106 retired bureaucrats on Thursday wrote an open letter to people saying both the NPR and the NRIC were unnecessary and wasteful exercises, which will cause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020