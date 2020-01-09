Left Menu
Maxwell's inning against Sydney Thunders was clinical, Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch praised compatriot Glenn Maxwell by terming his match-winning knock against Sydney Thunders as clinical.

  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:15 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:15 IST
Maxwell's inning against Sydney Thunders was clinical, Aaron Finch
Glenn Maxwell. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch praised compatriot Glenn Maxwell by terming his match-winning knock against Sydney Thunders as clinical. "People look at that innings and they see the results and see all the sixes and all the big-hitting, but the way he approached it last night was very clinical," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

Maxwell played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 59 runs in just 37 balls to Propel Melbourne Stars to a six-wicket victory. Finch said one's Maxwell gets settle on the pitch then it becomes very difficult for bowlers to curtail him.

"The way that he gave himself a bit of a chance early and then dominated late. Once he's in, you can't bowl to him anywhere. He's got an answer to everything," he said. Batting first, Sydney Thunders ended their innings at 145/5 in full quota of 2o overs. In the same match, Melbourne Stars' Haris Rauf took a hat-trick and was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

