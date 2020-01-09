Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tottenham's Kane ruled out for three months with hamstring injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:53 IST
Soccer-Tottenham's Kane ruled out for three months with hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will undergo surgery on his hamstring and is expected to be out of action until April, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Kane, who has netted 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, suffered the injury during Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

"Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring," Spurs said in a statement. "The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UK court tackles gender transition for children

A psychiatric nurse who worked at Britains only state-funded gender identity clinic says children face untold risks taking experimental puberty blockers as she fights a legal battle to restrict the drugs for under-18s.Last year, 2,590 child...

Anti-CAA protest: Mizo Zirlai Pawl observes black day

Mizorams apex and most influential student organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl MZP, on Thursday observed black day to protest against the amended citizenship law. MZP functionaries displayed black flags at various places in the state capital...

Iran says rumours missile caused plane crash make 'no sense'

Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iran on Thursday ruled out a missile strike as the cause of a Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran, saying such a scenario made no sense. The plane crashed shortly after take off Wednesday, killing all 176 people on...

WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trumps call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehrans retaliatory missile strikes. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020