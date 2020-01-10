Left Menu
Longtime NFL coach Mularkey retires

  • Updated: 10-01-2020 01:12 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 01:12 IST
Longtime NFL coach Mike Mularkey announced his retirement Thursday. Mularkey, 58, coached the tight ends for the Atlanta Falcons last season and previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

"I've been blessed to do this for a long time and have a lot of great memories from the game I love," he said, per ESPN. "I've also missed a lot of time with my family who I love and who has supported me so much throughout my career." He was 36-53 as head coach of the Bills (2004-05), Jaguars (2012) and Titans (2015-17). Tennessee made the playoffs in his final season and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC wild-card game.

Mularkey began his NFL coaching journey as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight ends coach in 1994. As offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-11, he was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association in 2010 and the Offensive Coordinator of the Year by Sporting News in 2010.

A tight end, Mularkey played nine NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1983-88) and Steelers (1989-91). He caught 102 passes for 1,222 yards and nine touchdowns in 114 games. --Field Level Media

