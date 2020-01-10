Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning extend win streak behind Vasilevskiy's shutout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:39 IST
Lightning extend win streak behind Vasilevskiy's shutout
Image Credit: Twitter(@TBLightning )

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy posted 25 saves for his first shutout this season as Tampa Bay improved its league-best winning streak to nine games with a 4-0 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The stretch of victories is tied for the second-longest in franchise history. The club is one win away from matching its longest streak ever, which it achieved last February. Its last loss was a 3-1 defeat in Washington to the Capitals on Dec. 21.

The Lightning also continued their dominance against the Pacific Division by stretching their point streak to nine games (8-0-1). Vasilevskiy won for the 21st time this season. The Vezina Trophy winner has recorded seven consecutive wins and is 12-2-1 since December.

Nikita Kucherov scored twice, Alex Killorn notched his team-high tying 18th tally and Mikhail Sergachev netted a goal for the Lightning, who are 14-7-2 at home. Steven Stamkos assisted on two to give him 400 helpers for his career, and Cedric Paquette and Pat Maroon each contributed a pair of assists.

Arizona's Adin Hill stopped 30 shots in his second start his this season -- two nights after making 37 saves in a 5-2 road win over the Florida Panthers. The Coyotes lost for the first time in five contests and dropped to 14-7-3 on the road. This was the third time this season they were shut out.

Maroon worked behind the net with the puck and flipped a backhander onto Hill, and Killorn grabbed the rebound and popped in his ninth goal in his last 11 games at 15:06 for a 1-0 lead. A fluky goal by Sergachev made it 2-0 when his centering pass clipped the left skate of Arizona defenseman Jordan Oesterle and hopped over Hill at 18:24. The marker was Sergachev's seventh, and his first in the last eight games.

A turnover in the neutral zone led to quick passes from Stamkos and Brayden Point, with the puck ending up on the stick of Kucherov in the right circle. The right winger rifled home a shot at 6:15 of the second period to make it 3-0. Kucherov added to the advantage when he potted his 17th goal from a tight angle less than three minutes later, finishing a slick dish from Stamkos.

Vasilevskiy made seven saves in the third to preserve his 19th career shutout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...

Tata Steel production volume in Q3 marginally up at 4.46 MT

Tata Steel on Friday said that its production volume in India registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes provisional in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its production volume was at 4.38 MT actual in the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020