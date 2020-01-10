Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rinne scores 1st goalie goal since 2013, Preds beat Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:53 IST
Rinne scores 1st goalie goal since 2013, Preds beat Hawks
Image Credit: pixabay

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, making him the first goaltender to score a goal since Mike Smith in 2013, and the Nashville Predators pulled away for a 5-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rinne gathered the puck behind his own net and flipped a shot high and down the middle of the ice. It bounced a few times and scurried into the open net with 21.4 seconds left. Rinne hoisted both arms in the air as teammates mobbed him for the rare achievement, which last took place when Smith scored Oct. 19, 2013, for the then-Phoenix Coyotes in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Rinne is the 12th goaltender ever credited with a goal, and the eighth to score with his own shot. Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Blackwell, Matt Duchene and Nick Bonino also scored for the Predators, who earned their first win under new head coach John Hynes.

Dominik Kubalik and Alex DeBrincat each scored for Chicago, which fell behind by three goals in the first period before trying to rally back. The Blackhawks have dropped back-to-back games. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford made 25 saves but fell to 7-13-2.

Nashville opened the scoring 3:16 into the first period on Arvidsson's 10th goal of the season and the 112th of his career, all of which have come with the Predators. That pushed him past Mike Fisher (111 goals) for sole possession of sixth place on the team's all-time list. Arvidsson flashed a big grin at teammate Roman Josi, who set up the goal with a terrific drive toward the low slot while weaving through several Blackhawks defenders. Josi, who extended his career-long point streak to 12 games, flipped a backhand shot that Arvidsson deflected into the open net.

About five minutes later, Nashville increased its lead to 2-0 on Blackwell's first career NHL goal. The 26-year-old Harvard product capitalized on a turnover and beat Crawford with a rising shot. The Predators made it 3-0 with 3:05 remaining in the first period. Mattias Ekholm kept the puck in on a failed clearing attempt and fired a pass to Duchene, who converted for his 10th goal.

Chicago got on the scoreboard when Kubalik scored 6:43 into the second period. He buried a wrist shot for his 14th goal of the season and his third goal in as many games. The Blackhawks pulled within 3-2 on a power-play goal 5:32 into the third period. DeBrincat beat Rinne with a backhand shot for his 11th goal.

Bonino tallied an empty-net goal in the final minute before Rinne did the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara De...

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition ...

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder PGAD can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised ...

Tata Steel production volume in Q3 marginally up at 4.46 MT

Tata Steel on Friday said that its production volume in India registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes provisional in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its production volume was at 4.38 MT actual in the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020