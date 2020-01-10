Left Menu
Bulls' Carter to miss 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain

  Reuters
  Chicago
  Updated: 10-01-2020 12:35 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 12:32 IST
The Chicago Bulls won't have center Wendell Carter Jr. back in the lineup for at least a month, the team announced Thursday. Carter was injured in Monday night's loss at Dallas, leaving in the third quarter in a wheelchair after landing on the foot of a Mavericks player. The team said an MRI exam and a CT scan confirmed that he severely sprained his right ankle, meaning Carter will miss four to six weeks.

In his second season after the Bulls drafted him No. 7 overall in 2018, Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds. A thumb injury limited his rookie season to 44 games when he averaged 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The team also said further imaging tests on Otto Porter Jr. indicated "ongoing bone healing" from a foot injury that has sidelined him more than two months. Porter, 26, has not played since Nov. 6 in the Bulls' 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. In nearly 12 minutes in that game, he collected 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Before his injury, Porter had started all nine games for the Bulls to open the season, averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. In seven NBA seasons, with both the Washington Wizards and Bulls, Porter has career averages of 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 408 games (295 starts).

