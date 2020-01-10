Left Menu
Cardboard beds won't fold under Olympic pressure, says manufacturer

  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:41 IST
Tokyo, Jan 10 (AFP) Randy athletes worried that eco-friendly cardboard beds could curtail their sex life at the Tokyo Olympics can breathe easy -- they're sturdy enough, say manufacturers. While the snug singles at the athletes' village underline Tokyo's commitment to sustainability and delivering a 'green' Olympics, fears they could fold under pressure look to be unfounded.

Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut raised the alarm when he tweeted: "Great gesture...until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000's of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use." But the beds can withstand a weight of 200 kilos (440 pounds) and have been through rigorous stress tests, makers Airweave told AFP.

"We've conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds," said a spokesperson. "As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load." At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang -- where usage of dating app Tinder soared almost 350 percent -- organisers doled out 110,000 condoms to participants.

London organisers supplied 150,000 condoms to 2012 Olympic athletes at what was dubbed the raunchiest Games in history -- until Rio four years later, where athletes received 450,000, or 42 condoms each. Tokyo officials have yet to decide how many condoms they will supply this year, but are leaning towards the "London range".

At a briefing Thursday, Takashi Kitajima, general manager of the Tokyo 2020 athletes village, said of the beds: "We prefer not to destroy things we build but continue to use them -- this is a major element for providing sustainability." (AFP) APA APA

