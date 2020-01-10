Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Carolina Marin

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals. The world number 11 lost against Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin 21-7, 21-7 in straight games. Marin had dominance in the whole game and came out with an easy triumph in the 30-minute long clash.

With Nehwal's loss, India's participation in the competition is over now. Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu faced a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in straight games 21-16, 21-16. The clash lasted for 36 minutes and the world number two opponent had the upper hand in the encounter. Sindhu on Thursday thrashed Japan's Aya Ohori in straight games 21-10, 21-15 that lasted 34 minutes. (ANI)

