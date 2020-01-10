Alexander-Arnold proud of Liverpool's young players

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said that he is proud of the club's young players who defeated Everton and added that their performance showed they are capable of doing the unexpected. Jurgen Klopp, the manager, made nine changes in the team to play against Everton on January 5 in the third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool registered a 1-0 win in the match with the help of Curtis Jones' strike.

"The manager always says that he picks the team that he believes will win the game. That's the mentality of the club. To be able to watch the team perform the way they did was something that I think anyone who was there or watching the game will say that they were so proud of, seeing so many young players going out there in a big game," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. "It was built up to be a very big game and then obviously the performances that they put in were outstanding. It just shows that the young players are capable of doing things that people probably wouldn't expect from such young players," he added.

Liverpool will now take on Tottenham in the Premier League and Alexander-Arnold admitted that it is going to be a "very, very tough game". "Obviously we know it's going to be a very, very tough game. They've got world-class players all over the pitch, a world-class manager. It's something that we need to be ready for," he said.

Liverpool will play against Tottenham on January 11. (ANI)

