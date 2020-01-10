Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alexander-Arnold proud of Liverpool's young players

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said that he is proud of the club's young players who defeated Everton and added that their performance showed they are capable of doing the unexpected.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:59 IST
Alexander-Arnold proud of Liverpool's young players
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said that he is proud of the club's young players who defeated Everton and added that their performance showed they are capable of doing the unexpected. Jurgen Klopp, the manager, made nine changes in the team to play against Everton on January 5 in the third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool registered a 1-0 win in the match with the help of Curtis Jones' strike.

"The manager always says that he picks the team that he believes will win the game. That's the mentality of the club. To be able to watch the team perform the way they did was something that I think anyone who was there or watching the game will say that they were so proud of, seeing so many young players going out there in a big game," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. "It was built up to be a very big game and then obviously the performances that they put in were outstanding. It just shows that the young players are capable of doing things that people probably wouldn't expect from such young players," he added.

Liverpool will now take on Tottenham in the Premier League and Alexander-Arnold admitted that it is going to be a "very, very tough game". "Obviously we know it's going to be a very, very tough game. They've got world-class players all over the pitch, a world-class manager. It's something that we need to be ready for," he said.

Liverpool will play against Tottenham on January 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday. She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory CFSL in CBI.A police official informed about a Police Control Room PCR call...

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...

US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

US officials have given Kyiv important data about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday. All 176 people on board died when Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 went down n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020