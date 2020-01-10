Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maguire return a timely boost for Man Utd

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:11 IST
Maguire return a timely boost for Man Utd

Manchester, Jan 10 (AFP) Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Harry Maguire will be fit to face Norwich City on Saturday, allaying fears that the world's most expensive defender was set for a spell on the sidelines. Maguire was badly missed as United crumbled to Manchester City in a 3-1 League Cup semi-final, first leg defeat on Tuesday, but his hip injury is not as bad as first feared.

The man signed for �80 million ($105 million) from Leicester in August has not had the transformative impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence that United hoped for, but the importance of his presence was laid bare as City cut open a centre-back pairing of Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones with ease in midweek. "Harry has a chance for tomorrow," Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. "It is only a minor thing. He will go through training and see how he reacts."

Maguire has played every minute of United's league campaign so far and has even worn the armband on multiple occasions with club captain Ashley Young reduced to a peripheral role since the arrival of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. "It's not a surprise because he's a warrior and he wants to play," added Solskjaer as Maguire aims to shrug off the problem he picked up in a 0-0 draw at Wolves in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

"If it's only a minor problem, he will put himself up to play and that's what he did against Wolves. "At half-time, he said he was feeling a little discomfort but he was adamant he was going to be fine.

"He was close to playing against City, just not quite good enough, but he has a chance now." - Focused -

=========== Maguire could soon succeed Young as club captain with the 34-year-old reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Inter Milan.

Young is out of contract this summer and free to negotiate with the Italian giants, who could even bring a move forward to this month if a deal with United can be agreed. "Ashley is our player, our captain, but there has been loads of speculation and we just have to handle it," said Solskjaer.

"He has been very professional and focused and that isn't going to change. "It will be a discussion between me and Ashley if something comes up, but we haven't got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have.

"He has been a very good player for this club and a good captain this season and we will see where we are in February and June with him." United have not won any of their three matches in 2020 as the City defeat came on the back of losing at Arsenal in the league and the stalemate at Wolves.

And Solskjaer is looking for a response against bottom-of-the-table Norwich, who have won just once on the road all season. "Of course you are disappointed when you lose to your local rivals. You can feel sorry for yourself or knuckle down for the next one," added the Norwegian.

"The worst trait a footballer can have is feeling sorry for himself. If you have that, you're not in the right place. "But the boys have been focused and I am sure we will get a reaction." (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and Indias world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 run...

Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday. She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory CFSL in CBI.A police official informed about a Police Control Room PCR call...

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020