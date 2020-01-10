Left Menu
Riding on Shafali's 45-ball 89, India 'C' win Challenger Trophy women's title

Teenager Shafali Verma smashed 89 off 45 balls to power India 'C' to a title triumph in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy with an eight-wicket victory over India 'B' here on Friday. India 'B' posted 131 for six in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat at the Barabati Stadium. In reply, India 'C' chased down the target with as many as 28 balls to spare.

During her scintillating knock, the 15-year-old Verma from Haryana blasted 15 fours and two sixes. Earlier, Pooja Vastakar made an unbeaten 43 to help her team reach a respectable total. Vastrakar hit three fours and as many sixes, scoring her runs in 22 balls.

Manali Dakshini was the pick of the bowlers for India 'C' as she returned with figures of 3/15 while Dayalan Hemalatha and Rajeshwari Gaekwad piked up one wicket each. Brief scores:

India 'B': 131/6 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 43 not out, Manali Dakshini 3/15) lost to India 'C' 135/2 in 15.2 overs (Shafali Verma 89 not out) by eight wickets.

