Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Games must connect with gamers to keep Olympics relevant: Bach

The International Olympic Committee has to connect with hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide if the Olympic body is to remain relevant with the younger generation, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday. The IOC has been working on developing connections with both the industry and gamers but it has also rejected many of the electronic games as too violent and not in line with the IOC's Olympic values. Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations

Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, winner of multiple marathon majors and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter account on Friday. Under anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform testing authorities of their whereabouts for a one hour window of every day and three failures -- not being present at the said time within 12 months -- leads to an automatic ban. Osaka prevails in third three-setter in Brisbane, faces Pliskova next

Third seed Naomi Osaka survived another testing three-setter to beat Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 6-3 on Friday, setting up a semi-final clash with defending champion Karolina Pliskova at the Brisbane International. It was Osaka's third consecutive three-setter in the tournament and the former world number one eventually prevailed in two hours to reach the semi-finals for the second year in a row at the Pat Rafter Arena. Wozniacki, Williams set up busy weekend in Auckland

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams guaranteed themselves a busy weekend at the Auckland Classic as they both advanced on Friday to the semi-finals of the singles and the final of the doubles. Wozniacki ended not only her hex at the hands of Julia Goerges but also the German's 12-match unbeaten run in New Zealand's largest city with the 6-1 6-4 victory to join good friend Williams in Saturday's singles semi-finals. Veterans, newcomers alike romp into divisional playoff round

The four battle-hardened winners of the NFL's wild card games roll onto the next round of playoffs this weekend, with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers all vying to clear the latest hurdle on the path to the Super Bowl. Having toppled the heavy favorites New Orleans Saints in their wild card clash, the Minnesota Vikings hope to beat the odds yet again on Saturday as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers, who enjoyed a stellar 13-win and three-loss regular season. NHL roundup: Rinne becomes 12th goalie to score goal

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, making him the first goaltender to score a goal since Mike Smith in 2013, and the Nashville Predators pulled away for a 5-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rinne gathered the puck behind his own net and flipped a shot high and down the middle of the ice. It bounced a few times and scurried into the open net with 21.4 seconds left. Rinne hoisted both arms in the air as teammates mobbed him for the rare achievement, which last took place when Smith scored Oct. 19, 2013, for the then-Phoenix Coyotes in a game against the Detroit Red Wings. NFL notebook: Ingram getting closer to return

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16 -- albeit mostly limited work with the rehab group. Ingram is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional game against the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) also is questionable. Nadal recovers from upset loss to help Spain move into ATP Cup semi-final

World number one Rafael Nadal recovered from an upset loss against Belgium's David Goffin to win the deciding doubles match and send Spain into the semi-final of the ATP Cup teams event in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday. Nadal partnered with Pablo Carreno Busta to win the high stakes decider 6-7(7) 7-5 10-7 against doubles specialists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen after Spain and Belgium split the singles results earlier in the evening. NBA roundup: Thunder spoil Westbrook's return to OKC

Houston's Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder controlled the game from early on to beat the Rockets 113-92 Thursday night. Westbrook starred 11 seasons for the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City to nine playoff appearances and one NBA Finals, before being traded to the Rockets in the offseason. He received a video tribute then a lengthy ovation from the Chesapeake Energy Arena fans after his pregame introduction. Pulkkanen tops congested leaderboard at SA Open

Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen carded a bogey-free 66 to take a one-shot advantage at the top of a congested leaderboard following the second round of the European Tour’s South African Open on Friday. Just three shots separate the first 22 players at the halfway point of the championship, with Pulkkanen alone at the summit on 11 under par after he managed five birdies on a tougher scoring day for the 240-strong field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.