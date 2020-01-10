Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India ride Thakur brilliance to win T20 series against Sri Lanka

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:55 IST
Cricket-India ride Thakur brilliance to win T20 series against Sri Lanka

Shardul Thakur produced an all-round display and Navdeep Saini impressed with his pace again as India thumped Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International to complete a 2-0 series victory in Pune on Friday. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan both hit fifties to lay the foundation for India's imposing total of 201-6 after being put into bat at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Sri Lanka's top order wilted early in their reply and Dhananjaya de Silva's counter-attacking 57 was not enough as they were bundled out for 123 in 15.5 overs. Saini, who took 2-18 in the second match, led the rout claiming 3-28, while Thakur grabbed two wickets to go with his 22 not out off just eight deliveries.

Earlier, Dasun Shanaka dropped Dhawan in the second over and his team paid for the costly mistake as the left-hander went on to forge a 97-run partnership with Rahul. Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan (3-35) separated them when he dismissed Dhawan for 52 and wickets suddenly started tumbling.

Sandakan dismissed Rahul (54) and the in-form Shreyas Iyer in the same over, while Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar departed in successive deliveries. Manish Pandey (31 not out) and Thakur made sure the collapse did not really matter as they took India past the 200-mark.

Sri Lanka needed a strong start to stay in the chase but the Indian quicks blew away their top order, reducing them to 26-4 in the sixth over. The 68-run stand between de Silva and Angelo Mathews (31) was the lone significant partnership in the Sri Lankan innings.

The series opener in Guwahati was abandoned because of rain and India romped home by seven wickets in the second match in Indore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Former Bihar minister seeks tax-free status for 'Chhapaak'

Former Bihar culture minister Shiv Chandra Ram on Friday urged the Nitish Kumar government to make tax-free the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak across the state, saying the movie raised the socially relevant issue of acid attack survivors...

Plans to merge railway cadres not well thought: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal patron Sharad Yadav on Friday slammed the government over its plans to merge the railway cadres into a unified service and alleged it was an attempt to break-up the civil services. Yadav in a statement on Facebook said...

Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force

The provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come into force from Friday, according to a gazette notification. The government notified January 10, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come ...

Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latters corporator died,officials saidCongress Vikas Waghmare defeated BJPs Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votesThe by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020