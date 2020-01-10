Rijiju believes Khelo India Youth Games will be historic

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju believes that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is going to be historic. "This Khelo India games, taking place in Guwahati, is the biggest game in history. There is going to be an opening ceremony and CM (Sarbananda) Sonowal and Sports Authority of India, all of us have prepared well for this Khelo India games and it will be historic," Rijiju told reporters on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony of the games.

Chief Minister of Assam Sonowal was also present during the opening ceremony. The CEO of Khelo India, Avinash Joshi said this is going to be India's biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event.

"This is going to be India's biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event. We are expecting more than 6500 athletes. All the preparation is done and some games have started. Two games started on January 9 and some started today. We expect that people of Assam and all over India will appreciate it and will like it," Joshi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

