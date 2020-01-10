Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-CAS verdict on Russia ban must come soon and be watertight-IOC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:39 IST
Olympics-CAS verdict on Russia ban must come soon and be watertight-IOC

A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Russia's four-year ban for doping must come as soon as possible and leave no room for interpretation ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the ruling should be watertight so as to leave no room for other legal challenges that would further delay decisions about how Russian athletes will take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. "Unfortunately the speed of the procedure is not in our hands," Bach told a news conference. "Of course we hope for a decision as soon as possible in order to be able to make all the necessary arrangements."

"What is as important for the IOC and the international federations is that we get a decision which does not leave room for any kind of interpretation. This must be a waterproof decision where everybody concerned knows what to do and what not to do." Russia, traditionally a powerhouse in many sports, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 World Anti-Doping Agency report found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

On Thursday WADA formally asked CAS to rule on Russia's four-year ban, after the agency last month handed down the punishment. The move was expected after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) sent a letter to WADA last month disputing the punishment, which bars Russia from competing in this year's summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 winter Games in Beijing.

Only Russian athletes who can prove they are clean competitors would be permitted to compete under the ban, and would have to do so as so-called 'neutral' athletes. The IOC, however, is eager to avoid a repeat of the run-up to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics where Russian athletes were filing appeals over bans days before they were due to compete.

A limited number of Russian athletes was permitted to compete at the 2016 Rio Games while Russia competed as a neutral team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "If there is room for interpretation then this interpretation will trigger the next CAS case and then I am not even speaking about potential appeal to other courts," Bach said.

"Those would lead to real, total confusion and potentially different interpretations by different federations. "I hope that CAS manages this as soon as possible. The IOC make this interest very clear -- to have this decision which leaves no room for interpretation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering making Marathi compulsory: Ajit Pawar

Lamenting that many students can not read and write Marathi, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10. He was speaking at a felici...

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa extends Iran cancellations, resumes flights to Iraq

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Iran, the German airline said on Friday, after the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner in a suspected accidental missile strike outside Tehran.Lufthansa said it had grounded its daily Fra...

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, P...

Delhi Police 'underplaying' Jan 5 violence on campus: JNUTA

The JNU Teachers Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of underplaying the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as disturbing. Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020