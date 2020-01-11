Reports: Bryant, Cubs agree to $18.6M deal for 2020

The Chicago Cubs avoided arbitration with Kris Bryant on Friday and agreed to a $18.6 million deal for the 2020 season with the All-Star third baseman, according to multiple reports. Bryant still has another year in arbitration remaining for 2021, although that situation is pending a service-time grievance filed by the 28-year-old over the team's decision to delay his arrival to the major leagues in 2015. That numbers game effectively delayed his first free-agent year by one season.

Bryant batted .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs in 147 games in 2019 as the Cubs went 84-78 and failed to make the postseason for the first time with Bryant as a member of the team. Bryant is a career .284 hitter with 138 home runs and 403 RBIs, making the National League All-Star team three times while winning the MVP in 2016 and the rookie of the year in 2015.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.