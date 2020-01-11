Rams reportedly to hire O'Connell, Staley as coordinators

The Los Angeles Rams' revamped coaching staff is beginning to take shape, as head coach Sean McVay and the team are reportedly finalizing deals with new offensive and defensive coordinators. According to multiple media reports, the Rams will hire former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to fill the same role in Los Angeles and bring on Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley to be their defensive coordinator.

The Rams parted ways with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips after three seasons on Monday. The team did not have an offensive coordinator the past two seasons, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that left McVay "stretched thin." The Rams have yet to replace special teams coordinator John Fassel, whose contract ran out at the end of the season and who is expected to join new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas.

O'Connell, 34, came to Washington before the 2017 season -- after McVay left his post as Redskins O-coordinator to become the Rams' head coach. He spent 2017 as quarterbacks coach, was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018, and took over as coordinator in 2019. Staley, 37, coached outside linebackers in Chicago in 2017-18, then moved to Denver when then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was named head coach of the Broncos. Before that he was a college assistant.

After leading the NFL in scoring in 2017 and finishing second in 2018 en route to a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams dropped to 11th in the league in points in 2019. After winning 24 games over the previous two seasons, the Rams finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs this season, leading to the shakeup in the coaching staff. The Rams also must replace fired running backs coach Skip Peete.

