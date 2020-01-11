Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers, without Davis, roll over Mavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 11:05 IST
Lakers, without Davis, roll over Mavs

LeBron James had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to their seventh straight win, a 129-114 decision against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma started in place of Anthony Davis and scored a season-high 26 points for the Lakers.

Davis, the leading scorer (27.1 points per game) and rebounder (9.4 boards per game) for the Lakers, sat out after taking a hard fall against the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night and sustaining a contusion to his gluteus maximus. Dallas forward Luka Doncic, who came in third in the NBA in both scoring (29.6 ppg) and assists (9.0 per game), got off to a slow start before finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. However, he committed a game-high six turnovers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped five of seven, and Seth Curry scored 16 off the bench. The Mavericks cut a 21-point deficit to 10 during the third quarter, but the Lakers ultimately took a 99-86 lead into the fourth.

Los Angeles then scored the first seven points of the final quarter to move ahead by 20 points. The Lakers scored 45 points in the opening quarter, their highest-scoring quarter of the season, and took an 18-point lead into the second.

Los Angeles used a 10-0 run to take a double-digit lead for good at 24-9 with 5:29 left in the first quarter. They shot 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) in the opening quarter, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, while the Mavericks shot 10 of 28 (35.7 percent) and 2 of 11. Los Angeles continued to add to its lead early in the second quarter, moving ahead by as many as 22 points with 9:13 left.

Dallas made another push to cut the deficit to 62-50 with 4:46 remaining in the half, but the Lakers produced a second straight strong finish to a quarter and took a 79-58 lead into the break. It was also the Lakers' top-scoring half of the season. The Mavericks played their sixth straight game without 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness), who is second on the team in scoring (17.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.6 rpg) and leads in blocks (2.1 per game).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Australian firefighters get reprieve ahead of more heat

Bushfire conditions eased in Australia on Saturday after a gruelling night for firefighters, with authorities saying they expect at least a week of milder weather in which to step up defences against the huge blazes still burning. Cooler te...

Stage set for demolition of Marudu flats

Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes here, was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began on Saturday morning. The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using ...

Huawei exec can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says

Montreal, Jan 11 AFP Canadas Department of Justice said a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver could be extradited to the United States, because her offense is a crime in both countries, according to documents released Friday. Huawei chie...

Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival Karavali Utsav began on Friday. The festival will last till January 19 at Karavali Utsav Ground in Kadri Park at Panambur Beach here.The three-decade-old Karavali Utsav is a festival of Karwar, a coastal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020