Leonard, Clippers overtake Warriors

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 of his 36 points in the second half, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 109-100 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The Clippers overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit despite playing without All-Star Paul George, who sat out after aggravating a left hamstring strain in practice earlier this week. George, who initially sustained the injury against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2, is also expected to miss Los Angeles' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Leonard, who converted 14 of 25 shots from the floor, also had nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Lou Williams scored 21 points for the Clippers, and Patrick Beverley finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Montrezl Harrell contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds. Omari Spellman and Glenn Robinson III scored 17 apiece for the Warriors, who lost for the seventh consecutive game. Alec Burks added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Los Angeles trailed 83-73 heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Clippers opened the period on a 14-2 run to move in front 87-85 after a three-point play by Harrell with 8:47 remaining. A 3-pointer by Williams with 6:56 to go gave Los Angeles the lead for good at 90-87. Leonard punctuated the win with a dunk over Spellman with 1:16 left.

The Clippers outscored the Warriors 36-17 in the fourth quarter. A four-point play by Burks pulled the Warriors within 97-95 with 4:32 left, but the visitors got no closer.

The Clippers played a sloppy first half. Twelve first-half turnovers by Los Angeles compared to seven for the Warriors helped Golden State take a 53-48 lead into the break. Overall, the Clippers had 19 giveaways to 10 for the Warriors. Los Angeles outshot Golden State 48.8 percent to 38.5 percent. Although both teams shot poorly from behind the arc, the Clippers also enjoyed an edge on 3-pointers, connecting on 11 of 39 attempts (28.2 percent) to 8 of 39 (20.5 percent) for the Warriors.

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell sat out his sixth straight game because of a shoulder injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.