Cheteshwar Pujara hit 50th first-class century, joins Tendulkar and Dravid

Saurashtra cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 50th first-class hundred of his career and joined the elite list led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid here on Saturday. Pujara achieved this feat against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy match at Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground.

Gavaskar and Tendulkar had scored 81 centuries each while Dravid knocked 68 tons in first-class cricket. Pujara is the fourth active player with most first-class hundreds. The other active players are Alastair Cook (65), Wasim Jaffer (57) and Hasim Amla (52).

The 31-year-old is the youngest in the list of active players. While compatriots Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have 34 and 32 first-class centuries respectively. Saurashtra ended the first day at 296/2 against Karnataka and Pujara remained unbeaten at 162. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

