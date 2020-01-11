Barcelona striker Luis Suarez to undergo knee surgery

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will undergo a knee surgery tomorrow, revealed the club on Saturday. "The first team player Luis Suarez will be operated on tomorrow Sunday by Dr Ramon Cugat for an injury to the external meniscus of his right knee," the club said in a statement.

The Uruguayan striker has made 23 appearances for Barca this season, scoring 14 goals, 11 in the league and three in the Champions League. Suarez is also the leading assist provider in La Liga with seven. His absence from the first team will come as a blow to the Catalan giants, with the club not currently possessing a like-for-like replacement in their squad, with Antoine Griezmann or Lionel Messi likely to be required to switch to a more advanced role.

Barcelona are at the top of La Liga with 40 points. The club will next face Granada at Camp Nou on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

