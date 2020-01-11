Sergio Aguero can score from everywhere, says Pep Guardiola

Ahead of the clash against Aston Villa, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Saturday heaped praises on Sergio Aguero and said 'he can score from everywhere, in all the positions'. "He can score from everywhere, in all the positions. He's an incredible striker, incredible," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

If Aguero scores against Aston Villa, he will equal the record for the most number of goals in the Premier League as a foreign player. Former Arsenal player Thierry Henry's holds the record for most goals, he had scored 175 goals in his career while Aguero has netted 174 goals.

Guardiola said that equaling Henry's record will be an incredible achievement for Aguero. "That he will score more goals than a legend like Thierry Henry is an incredible achievement - many, many goals," he said.

He said that in Premier League, City have to play every team and Aston Villa is a historic club to be playing against. "You have to play all the teams - sometimes at the top, sometimes the middle and sometimes the bottom. They're a historic club with a fantastic stadium," he added.

Manchester City is on 3rd spot in the Premier League table with 44 points while Aston Villa is placed on 17th position with 21 points. The Citizens will take on Aston Villa in the tournament on January 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

