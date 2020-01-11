Left Menu
Chelsea thrash Burnley FC 3-0 in Premier League clash

Chelsea thrashed Burnley FC 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at Stamford Bridge here.

Chelsea's Jorginho celebrates scoring their first goal with Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea thrashed Burnley FC 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at Stamford Bridge here. Chelsea drew the first blood as Jorginho netted the ball in the 27th minute through a penalty.

In the 38th minute, Tammy Abraham scored as hosts double their lead over Burnley FC. The visitors suffered again after Dwight McNeil earned the first yellow card of the match for a poor Challenge on Ross Barkley just before the interval.

The Blues started the second half at a sweet note as Callum Hudson-Odoi extended the team's lead to 3-0. Hudson-Odoi scored in the 49th minute of the game. The host looked to increase their lead but no further goals were scored in the match, ending the game with a scoreline of 3-0 in favor of the Blues.

Chelsea is on the 4th spot in the Premier League table with 39 points while Burnley FC is placed on 15th position with 24 points. The Lampard's side will next take on New castle on January 18 while Burnley FC will play Leicester City on January 19. (ANI)

