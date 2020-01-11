Southampton stun Leicester City 2-1 in Premier League

Lower placed Southampton stunned Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at King Power Stadium here. Dennis Praet broke the shackles for the hosts as he scored in the 14th minute of the game. Five minutes later, Southampton came back and equalized the scoreline.

Stuart Armstrong scored the equalizer for the host in the 19th minute of the game, bringing the scoreline to 1-1. Both teams went for the interval with the same scoreline. Even though The Foxes enjoyed the possession but they failed to make it count while the visitor had most shots on targets.

In the 67th minute, the hosts made a desperate substitution which saw Demarai Gray coming for Ayoze Perez. Saint's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned the yellow card in 72nd minute for his foul on Gray. As the match proceeding towards the full time, Southampton scored the goal on the counter-attack in the 81st minute of the game. Danny Ings scored for the host propelling the side to a 2-1 victory over hosts.

Southampton is on the 12th spot in the Premier League table with 28 points while Leicester City is placed on 2nd position with 45 points. The Saints will next take on Wolves on January 18 while Leicester City will face Burnley on January 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

