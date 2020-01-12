Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP-NADAL Spain's Nadal secures comeback win to set up ATP Cup final against Djokovic-led Serbia

SYDNEY - Rafael Nadal secured a come-back victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, propelling Spain into the final of the inaugural event to play the Novak Djokovic-led Serbian team. SOCCER-ENGLAND

Man Utd back thump Norwich, Southampton stun Leicester LONDON - Manchester United roared back to form with a 4-0 demolition of bottom club Norwich City but Chelsea maintained their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat of Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SUAREZ Barca striker Suarez faces knee surgery

BARCELONA - Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Spanish champions announced he is to undergo surgery to treat a knee problem. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Divisional round games of NFL playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans, while the Green Bay Packers are at home against the Seattle Seahawks in divisional round games of NFL playoffs. 12 Jan

FOOTBALL-NFL/GOFF NFL-Rams' quarterback Goff speaks to Reuters about disappointing season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team's failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and his charity work to support those affected by tragedies in California. 12 Jan

GOLF-SONYOPEN/ Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii final round Coverage of final round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.

12 Jan MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally Stage seven of the Dakar Rally is a 741-kilometre route from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

12 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League.

12 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Watford .

12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BSC/

Soccer - FA Women's Super League - Chelsea vs Bristol City Title contenders Chelsea take on Bristol City, and we'll wrap up the action from around the FA Women's Super League.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta Inter Milan host Atlanta in a Serie A match.

11 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-BCA/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Brescia Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria host BrescIa in a Serie A match. We will include details of the other afternoon matches.

12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International Round one of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament

12 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International Round one of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup The final of the ATP Cup in Sydney.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International The Brisbane International final. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

12 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International Players warm up for the Australian Open at the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania. January 12 is the second day of qualifying.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

