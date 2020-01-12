Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets G Irving expected to return Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 04:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 04:34 IST
Nets G Irving expected to return Sunday
Irving was a full practice participant on Thursday and told reporters afterward that he would be back within one week. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is slated to return from a shoulder injury to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets list Irving as probable for Sunday's home game.

Irving was a full practice participant on Thursday and told reporters afterward that he would be back within one week. Irving has been sidelined since Nov. 14 due to the injury to his right shoulder. Surgery was an option but Irving declined as he didn't want to miss three to four months of the season.

The Nets (17-20) have gone 13-13 during Irving's absence. Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 11 games this season. The ninth-year pro has career averages of 22.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds

The six-time All-Star signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Nets as a free agent in July. Irving, 27, spent his first six NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before spending the past two with the Boston Celtics.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador

Washington, Jan 12 AFP The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notoriou...

Soccer-Norwich fan buys players a drink in his will

Norwich City fan Barrie Greaves left 100 pounds 130.59 in his will so the struggling Premier League clubs players could have a drink on him, the BBC reported on Saturday. Norwich tweeted httpstwitter.comNorwichCityFC a photo of their squad ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Mrazek, Hurricanes blank CoyotesGoalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday nigh...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canadas Trudeau wins plaudits at home as Iran admits causing crashCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus diplomacy was vindicated on Saturday when Iran admitted that it accidentally shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020