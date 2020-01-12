Mavs rout 76ers by 18 to salvage homestand

Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell scored 19 points each as the Dallas Mavericks used a dominating third quarter to rally for a 109-91 home victory Saturday over the Philadelphia 76ers. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 16 points as the Mavericks erased a 12-point deficit in the first half and recovered after trailing 50-41 at halftime by outscoring the Sixers 32-16 in the third quarter.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points and Josh Richardson and Al Horford added 16 each as the Sixers fell to 1-1 without Joel Embiid, who is out for as much as two weeks following a finger injury that required surgery this week. The Sixers got the jump on the Mavericks in the first half with 11 offensive rebounds that helped them get 18 more shots from the field. The Mavericks had just two offensive rebounds in the first half and shot 23.1 percent from 3-point range.

The third quarter told an entirely different story as Dallas had five offensive rebounds and 18 total to one offensive rebound and nine total for the Sixers. The Mavericks were also 3 of 7 (42.9 percent) on 3-pointers in the third quarter. Doncic added 12 assists and eight rebounds while Powell had 12 rebounds as the Mavericks ended a two-game losing skid and went 3-3 on a season-long six-game homestand. Dallas was coming off defeats to the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, who entered as the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 points and Maxi Kleber had 10 for the Mavericks, who shot 50.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range. Ben Simmons had 11 points and 11 assists for the Sixers, who have lost five of their last seven games. Philadelphia shot 37.8 percent from the field and 24.3 from 3-point range. The Sixers shot just 34.9 percent in the second half.

The Mavericks had a 54-43 advantage in rebounds. Dallas entered as the fourth-best rebounding team in the NBA with 47.4 per game, while Philadelphia was 10th best at 46.1.

