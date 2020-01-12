Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadiens beat Senators in OT, end 8-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 09:56 IST
Canadiens beat Senators in OT, end 8-game skid
Image Credit: pixabay

Ilya Kovalchuk scored 4:08 into overtime as the visiting Montreal Canadiens snapped their second eight-game winless skid of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. With the teams playing in their third overtime game of the season, Kovalchuk slowly skated up the left wing before wiring a shot from the circle past Marcus Hogberg. The goal was Kovalchuk's fourth of the season and first with Montreal after signing a one-year, two-way contract.

Rookie Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Carey Price finished with 41 saves for the Canadiens, whose last win was 6-2 over Winnipeg on Dec. 23. The Canadiens also lost eight in a row when it went 0-5-3 from Nov. 16-Dec. 1. They went 0-7-1 in this latest skid.

Drake Batherson scored in the third period and Hogberg turned aside 23 shots for the Senators, who lost in a shootout and then in overtime on consecutive nights to extend their winless streak to a season-high seven games (0-4-3). Montreal made Ottawa pay after defenseman Dylan DeMelo was whistled for a cross-checking penalty on Max Domi at 7:42 of the first period.

The Canadiens gained possession of the puck before defenseman Jeff Petry set up Suzuki, who wristed a shot from just above the right circle that sailed past Hogberg and into the left corner of the net to open the scoring at 8:24 of the first period. It was Suzuki's ninth of the season and second in three games against Ottawa.

Price made the slim advantage hold up after Chris Tierney forced a turnover by Petry at the opposing blue line to begin a partial breakaway. Tierney skated in on Price before the netminder closed the pads with 8:06 remaining in the second period. Ottawa finally solved Price, albeit in an unconventional manner, as the puck caromed off the stick of a backchecking Matthew Peca and into the net to forge a tie with 6:28 remaining in the third period. Peca had just returned for the Canadiens following a 14-game absence due to a knee injury.

Canadiens alternate captain Brendan Gallagher did not make the trip to Ottawa after experiencing headaches following Thursday's 4-2 setback to Edmonton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act: Modi

The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, but those who want to indulge in politics over it will not PM Modi....

UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

The National Football League NFL playoff schedule after Saturdays divisional round games. seeds precede teamsWILD CARD ROUND Saturday, Jan 4AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patrio...

Titans harass Jackson, stun Ravens in divisional playoffs

Derrick Henry rushed for a franchise-postseason-record 195 yards on 30 carries and also passed for a touchdown, as the Tennessee Titans routed the host Baltimore Ravens 28-12 on Saturday night in the AFC divisional playoff round. It was the...

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century: Modi

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century PM Modi at Belur Math....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020