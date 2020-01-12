UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs
The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after Saturday's divisional round games. (seeds precede teams):
WILD CARD ROUND
Saturday, Jan 4
AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan 5 NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings 26, 3-New Orleans Saints 20 overtime
NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks 17, 4-Philadelphia Eagles 9
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan 11 NFC-1-San Francisco 49ers 27, 6-Minnesota Vikings 10
AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 28, 1-Baltimore Ravens 12 Sunday, Jan 12
AFC-4-Houston Texans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks at 2-Green Bay Packers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Jan 19
AFC Championship: Houston-Kansas City winner vs Tennessee Titans, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC Championship: Seattle-Green Bay winner at San Francisco 49ers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
SUPER BOWL Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami
AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)
