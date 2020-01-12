Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-A little history for king Henry in Tennessee playoff win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tennessee
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:00 IST
NFL-A little history for king Henry in Tennessee playoff win
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had two words for those wondering how his team have pulled off two underdog victories in the National Football League playoffs. "Just watch," Henry said, moments after the Titans thrashed the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in an AFC Divisional game in Maryland on Saturday. If Tennessee's victory over Tom Brady's New England Patriots last weekend was a minor upset, the manner in which they dispatched the Ravens ranked as a massive surprise.

Roughly a 10-point underdog, the Titans never trailed en route to their first AFC Championship game since 2002, with only one more victory (over either Kansas City or Houston) needed to get to their first Super Bowl in two decades. Henry was brilliant for the second week in a row.

He deflected praise by talking about a great team effort, but make no mistake the mobile man-mountain was unstoppable as he became the first player to run for at least 175 yards in two NFL playoff games in the same season. He ran for 195 yards and even threw a deft three-yard touchdown jump pass that he dinked over the heads of the Baltimore defense, which one commentator described as a play from the 1800s.

"We don't do much talking," said Henry, 26, in his fourth season in the league. "We're just going to work and believe in each other. That's our mentality.

"We're just locked in. We believe in each other, we communicate and it's working." Former player Damien Woody said what most impressed about Henry was his mobility for a man who tips the scales at some 248 pounds (112 kilograms).

"He moves so well for a guy that size," Woody said on ESPN. "That's what makes him special. He comes downhill in a hurry and guys have to make business decisions when they tackle him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Merzlikins earns 1st shutout as Jackets down Knights

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to record his first NHL shutout as Columbus Blue Jackets cruised to a 3-0 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Merzlikins, making his seventh consecutive start sinc...

Cloud cover raises minimum temperature across Jammu region

The minimum temperature across Jammu region rose by several degrees to settle above the seasons average due to overcast conditions as high altitude areas experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, an official of the meteorological department sai...

Aluminum industry urges govt to reduce basic customs duty on critical raw materials

The aluminium industry has urged the government to reduce the basic customs duty on critical raw materials like aluminium fluoride, stating that high import duties are a huge disadvantage as they make Indian finished goods costlier and unco...

'Space Camp' remake in works at Disney Plus

The popular 1980s space adventure drama Space Camp is getting a reboot at Disney Plus. Saturday Night Live scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell are penning the script of the project, which marks their feature writing debut.According to Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020