Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-NFL-Titans strike quickly, stun Ravens; 49ers win in NFC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:57 IST
UPDATE 3-NFL-Titans strike quickly, stun Ravens; 49ers win in NFC
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill shocked the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens with two early touchdown passes as the sixth-seeded Titans upset the Ravens 28-12 in an NFL playoff game on Saturday.

Running back Derrick Henry then broke the Ravens' backs with a jump-pass touchdown in the third quarter while dominating on the ground with 195 rushing yards. The San Francisco 49ers also were winners, advancing to the National Football Conference (NFC) championship with a 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But the stunner was the Titans' American Football Conference (AFC) win over the Ravens and the way they did it. Tannehill staked Tennessee to a 14-0 lead with touchdown passes first and second quarters and later ran for another.

In between, Henry worked his magic with his bruising runs and a three-yard jump-pass touchdown to Corey Davis that pushed the Titans lead to 21-6. "We don't do too much talking," Henry said. "We just go work and believe in each other. That's our mentality.

"We're just locked in." The surprising Titans will meet the winner of Sunday's Houston Texans-Kansas City Chief's game for the American Football Conference (AFC) title next Sunday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league's likely most valuable player, passed for 365 yards but was intercepted twice.

TOUGH DEFENSE

San Francisco will host Sunday's Seattle-Green Bay winner for the NFC title on Jan. 19. The Super Bowl between the conference champions is set for Feb. 2 in Miami.

Running back Tevin Coleman's two short touchdowns and an aggressive defense powered the 49ers past the Vikings. The top-seeded 49ers never trailed, their defense holding the Vikings to 21 yards rushing and 147 total yards.

Minnesota had only seven first downs as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins could not get on track and was sacked six times. Top Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was held to a mere 18 yards.

The 49ers' offensive line also was effective, controlling the game up front. "Those guys did very well, they moved the guys back, so I could have clear holes to run through," Coleman, who scored on runs of one and two yards and rushed for 105 yards, told reporters.

"It's an amazing feeling." The proud San Francisco franchise had not been in the playoffs since the 2013 season.

"We've got some things to clean up, but we played well enough to win and that's all you can ask for," said 49ers tight end George Kittle. "Playoff football anyone can win and we just made more plays today." Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got the 49ers rolling, hitting Kendrick Bourne with a three-yard touchdown pass during their opening drive.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards and one interception. Minnesota came back to tie the score on Cousins' 41-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, but Coleman's first touchdown put San Francisco ahead 14-7.

The teams traded field goals before the 49ers put the game out of reach 24-10 on Coleman's second touchdown run after Richard Sherman's interception of Cousin. Robbie Gould's second field goal for San Francisco, which covered 21 yards, ended the scoring at 27-10.

Cousins, who had led Minnesota to a surprising overtime win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend, passed for 172 yards this time, connecting on 21 of 29 attempts with an interception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BharatPe to hire 75 product managers, engineers this year

Fintech platform BharatPe is planning to hire over 75 engineers and project managers this year to expand its technology team and will set up a tech-hub in Delhi for the expanded team. BharatPe is coming up with a state-of-the-art tech-hub i...

Delhi BJP takes out march in support of CAA

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday took out a march in Lutyens Delhi in support of the amended Citizenship Act.Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from D...

Ravens' Yanda accuses Titans' Simmons of spitting in face

After Saturdays 28-12 upset loss to Tennessee in the AFC divisional playoffs, Baltimore Ravens veteran offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face. Yanda, a 13-year veteran...

Taiwan leader meets top US official after her election win

Fresh from a landslide reelection victory, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with the de facto US ambassador to Taipei, as China warned that countries should stick with recognizing communist-ruled Beijing as the rightful government of One C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020