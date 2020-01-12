Left Menu
Marcus Stoinis slams highest individual score in BBL

  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 17:11 IST
Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history, a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars here. His sustained onslaught powered the Stars to a 44-run victory over Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Stoinis, who was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction for the 2020 season and was picked up by Delhi Capitals, smashed 13 fours and eight sixes during his blistering innings. He is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India.

Stoinis broke the record held by D'Arcy Short, who made a 69-ball unbeaten 122 two years ago. Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) propelled the Stars to 219 for one in the allotted 20 overs, sharing a 207-run partnership for the opening wicket. In reply, Sydney Sixers were stopped at 175 for seven.

Taking note of his innings, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals called it "absolutely outrageous" on its twitter handle. Stoinis leads the chart in this edition of BBL with 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55. This was the Australian all-rounder's first century in the format.

