Mahindra hockey legends felicitate teammate Ferreira

Legendary hockey players from Mahindra & Mahindra, including Olympians M M Somaya, Joaquim Carvalho and Dhanraj Pillay, got together to felicitate their teammate Ian Ferreira who is still actively pursuing the sport and is now a member of the Australian Masters hockey team. Former India coach Harendra Singh, Edgar Mascarenhas Sr, and John Fernandes were also present, and they played an exhibition match with a Bandra select team in suburban Bandra.

Ferreira, who played as full back for Mahindras in the 1980s, later migrated to Australia in the early 1990s after his playing career. He now proudly wears the tag of an Australian hockey international, a media release issued here said on Sunday.

Carvalho, who along with Somaya organised the felicitation function, said, "This is just a small gesture to honour a teammate. Ian (Ferreira) is still fit and I am extremely proud that he continues to play hockey and is associated with the Australian Masters team." Ferreira, who was accompanied by his wife Valerie, said, "I am overwhelmed by this gesture of my teammates. I still have fond memories of our playing days and still cherish all our efforts towards the team winning so many titles in major all India tournaments. I thank all you guys." Ferreira and Valerie were presented with mementos..

