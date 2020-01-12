The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Indian men's team selection for the tour of New Zealand.

*Report of ISL match between ATK and Kerala Blasters FC (7:30pm) *Report of I-League match between Indian Arrows and TRAU FC (5pm)

*Report of Khelo India Youth Games.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD RATHOUR

Good dilemma to have: Rathour on opening combination Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) In Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, and batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a "good dilemma" to have.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD TEAM

Women's World T20: Rookie batswoman Richa only new face in Harmanpreet-led squad By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in a 15-member Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21.

SPO-CRI-BANGAR-NZ Seam-bowling all-rounder ideal for conditions in New Zealand: Bangar

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels a seam-bowling all-rounder will be ideal for the Indian Test team in New Zealand considering the favourable conditions there for those who can move the ball.

SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-AWARD Bumrah set to receive Polly Umrigar Award: BCCI

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-PUJARA Hope Test cricket continues for as much time as possible: Pujara

Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) Acknowledging T20 cricket's growing popularity, Cheteshwar Pujara is hoping that the traditional Test format, in which he thrives with his workmanlike approach, will continue to exist.

SPO-CRI-RICHARDSON Coach camped out here last night to see what time dew came in: Richardson

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian speedster Kane Richardson says coach Andrew McDonald "camped out" at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night to check on dew as his players prepared to practice with wet balls. SPO-OLY-GOPI-PADUKONE

Don't know why Padukone encouraged Saina to leave my academy, hurt Gopi reveals in new book New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pullella Gopichand is not known for showing his emotions but the inspirational coach has shared the hurt he felt when his protege Saina Nehwal left his academy to join Prakash Padukone's facility, something that rankled him a lot.

SPO-CRI-BUSHFIRE-MATCH Warne, Ponting to captain star-studded teams in bushfire fundraiser game

Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain star-studded teams in a one-off Bushfire fundraiser match, to be played on February 8.

SPO-SHOOT-IND India finish 2019 as number one shooting nation in world

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) On the back of its sparkling show through 2019, India finished the year as the top shooting nation in the world, leapfrogging Olympic heavyweights China and the USA.

SPO-CRI-JONES Jones looks forward to contest between Rohit and Warner

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Dean Jones says both Rohit Sharma and David Warner have huge appetite for runs and looks forward to the contest between the two finest ODI openers of recent times in the upcoming three-match series.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania-Nadiia pair to open campaign in Hobart against Oksana-Miyu team

Hobart, Jan 12 (PTI) Sania Mirza and her partner Nadiia Kichenok have been drawn to meet Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Miyu Kato of Japan in their opening round at the Hobart International, the first tournament the Indian ace will compete in her comeback bid.

SPO-CRI-RATHOUR-PANT Rathour not amused any more to answer questions on Pant

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Batting coach Vikram Rathour, it seems, is tired of answering questions on young batsman Rishabh Pant's roller coaster journey at every media interaction.

SPO-CRI-STOINIS-BBL Marcus Stoinis slams highest individual score in BBL

Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history, a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars here.

