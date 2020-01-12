All-Star rosters finalized after Last Men In voting

The final rosters are set for the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis, with the final four participants chosen by fan voting. The Last Men In featured fans voting for one player from each division, with every team represented by one player.

The four players chosen were forwards Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs), T.J. Oshie (Washington Capitals), and David Perron (St. Louis Blues). Vancouver Canucks rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes rounds out the foursome. NHL All-Star Weekend takes place from Jan. 24-25 at the Enterprise Center.

