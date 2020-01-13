Left Menu
Wizards' star Beal returns, Bryant also back

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 01:43 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 01:43 IST
Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is returning to action Sunday against the Utah Jazz after being sidelined by a lower right leg injury. The two-time All-Star has missed seven of the past eight games. He is posting career-best averages of 27.8 points and 6.6 assists.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Beal will be in the starting lineup. Brooks also said that center Thomas Bryant will return and will come off the bench. Bryant missed six weeks with a right foot stress reaction.

Bryant, 22, averaged 13.9 points with 8.5 rebounds over 18 games before he was injured. He had started every game he played in this season prior to the injury and is expected to return to his starting role in the near future. Brooks said both players are on a minutes restriction for Sunday's game.

The Wizards also waived injured swingman CJ Miles, signed center Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year extension and signed forward Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract. Miles, 32, appeared in just 10 games off the bench this season before a season-ending wrist injury on Nov. 26. He scored 6.4 points per game with 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes of action.

"We appreciate CJ's contributions to our team this season and wish him and his family the best as he continues his career," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. "He is a consummate professional who provided a great example for our younger players despite having his season cut short by an unfortunate injury." Pasecniks, 24, was the 25th overall selection in the 2017 draft by the Orlando Magic and played for the Capital City Go-Go in the G League before signing a two-way contract with the Wizards on Dec. 18.

In 13 games with Washington, Pasecniks is averaging 8.2 points with 6.2 rebounds, including a 17-point game at Detroit on Dec. 26 and a pair of games with at least 10 rebounds. Williams has played six games (five starts) with the Wizards and averaged 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

