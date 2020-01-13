Left Menu
Reports: Rangers land 3B Frazier on one-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 02:35 IST
Reports: Rangers land 3B Frazier on one-year deal

The Texas Rangers have reached a one-year, $5 million deal with veteran third baseman Todd Frazier, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The deal, which includes an option for a second season, according to the reports, is pending a physical exam.

Frazier, who will turn 34 on Feb. 12, will return to the American League after playing the last two seasons with the New York Mets, batting a combined .233 for the club with 39 home runs and 126 RBIs. Frazier is a career .243 hitter with 214 home runs and 624 RBIs over nine seasons for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Mets. The two-time All-Star, who finished third in rookie of the year voting in 2012, had a career-best 40 home runs and 98 RBIs in 2016 with the White Sox.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

