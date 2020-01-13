Left Menu
Broncos fire OC Scangarello, reportedly will hire Shurmur

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 04:47 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 04:47 IST
The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, the team announced Sunday. According to multiple reports shortly after the news was announced, the Broncos are expected to hire former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur to fill the vacancy.

The 2019 season was Scangarello's only season as offensive coordinator. The 47-year-old spent the previous two seasons as quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos. "After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team," Denver coach Vic Fangio said in a statement. "We need to do everything we can to get better -- in all areas -- as we start working toward next year.

"Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos." Denver ranked 28th in the NFL in both scoring offense (17.6) and total offense (298.6) in 2019. The Broncos used three starting quarterbacks in Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock.

Denver (7-9) went 4-1 with Lock as the starter to close the season during Fangio's first campaign as coach. Shurmur would be the fifth in five seasons for the Broncos, with Scangarello following Bill Musgrave, Mike McCoy and Rick Dennison. He was fired by the Giants on Dec. 30 after going 9-23 in two seasons as head coach.

The 54-year-old has also been a head coach for Cleveland (2011-12) and an offensive coordinator for the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-10), Philadelphia (2013-15) and Minnesota (2016-17), where he helped Case Keenum have a career year in 2017. According to 9News Denver, Shurmur has three years and about $18 million remaining on his contract with the Giants, and the Broncos will only pay the offset.

--Field Level Media

