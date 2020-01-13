Athletics-Holder Kosgei to lead star-studded lineup at London Marathon

Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei will return to defend her title at this year's London Marathon, organisers said on Monday. Kenya's Kosgei retained her Chicago Marathon crown last October in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world mark.

Kosgei's record-breaking run came six months after the 25-year-old won the London Marathon for the first time and she is eager to come back and lead an elite lineup of Kenyan runners. Fellow Kenyan and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who broke the two hour mark in an unofficial event last October, has already confirmed that he will be defending his London title.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to the London Marathon," Kosgei said in a statement. "Last year was an incredible year for me and it started by winning in London. Coming back will be very special and I hope it can be the start of another memorable year."

The field includes 2018 London Marathon winner Vivian Cheruiyot, three-time Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono and current world champion Ruth Chepngetich. Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York City Marathon champion, will also feature on the start line in London.

Jepkosgei and Kosgei are currently joint top of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIII with 25 points apiece. The 2020 London Marathon will take place on April 26.

