Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Holder Kosgei to lead star-studded lineup at London Marathon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 05:31 IST
Athletics-Holder Kosgei to lead star-studded lineup at London Marathon

Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei will return to defend her title at this year's London Marathon, organisers said on Monday. Kenya's Kosgei retained her Chicago Marathon crown last October in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world mark.

Kosgei's record-breaking run came six months after the 25-year-old won the London Marathon for the first time and she is eager to come back and lead an elite lineup of Kenyan runners. Fellow Kenyan and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who broke the two hour mark in an unofficial event last October, has already confirmed that he will be defending his London title.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to the London Marathon," Kosgei said in a statement. "Last year was an incredible year for me and it started by winning in London. Coming back will be very special and I hope it can be the start of another memorable year."

The field includes 2018 London Marathon winner Vivian Cheruiyot, three-time Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono and current world champion Ruth Chepngetich. Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York City Marathon champion, will also feature on the start line in London.

Jepkosgei and Kosgei are currently joint top of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIII with 25 points apiece. The 2020 London Marathon will take place on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 12-'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republics leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to ...

'Smile with your eyes': How to beat South Korea's AI hiring bots and land a job

In cram school-obsessed South Korea, students fork out for classes in everything from K-pop auditions to real estate deals. Now, top Korean firms are rolling out artificial intelligence in hiring - and jobseekers want to learn how to beat t...

Devils fire general manager Shero

The New Jersey Devils fired general manager Ray Shero on Sunday, hours before the teams game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Newark, N.J. Assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald will take over on an interim basis while Hockey Hall of Fa...

UPDATE 2-Iran issues more visas to Canadian team probing crash and helping families

Iran has issued eight more visas to a team of Canadian officials following a fatal plane crash near Tehran and most members of the group should be in Tehran on Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sunday.Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020