Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blueger helps Penguins outlast Coyotes in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Airizona
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 07:38 IST
Blueger helps Penguins outlast Coyotes in shootout
Image Credit: pixabay

Teddy Blueger flipped a shot under the crossbar in the eighth round of the shootout to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust and Arizona's Taylor Hall each converted in the third round of the shootout. Blueger scored to give the Penguins the advantage and goaltender Tristan Jarry sealed the win by stopping Carl Soderberg.

Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev each scored and Evgeni Malkin notched two assists for Pittsburgh, which finished a road trip with a 3-0-0 record. Jarry finished with 25 saves for the Penguins.

Hall collected a goal and an assist and Conor Garland and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who lost their third straight game. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson had an assist in his first contest after missing 43 games because of a broken left leg. Arizona goaltender Adin Hill stopped 30 shots.

Pittsburgh had just two shots in the first period, but one of them produced a 1-0 lead. McCann one-timed a shot from Rust from the bottom of the right circle at 2:43 for a power-play goal. Garland tied it at 14:23 of the first period to break the Coyotes' two-game goal drought. From the slot, Garland converted a pass from behind the net by Hall. Former Penguins defenseman Alex Goligoski notched an assist for his 400th NHL point.

Pittsburgh registered 22 shots in the second, but received the same result -- one goal. The Penguins got their second power-play goal at 3:51 of the second. Hornqvist picked up his fifth goal in seven games to make it 2-1, scoring from the right circle off a feed from deep from Malkin.

Hall pulled Arizona into another tie at 9:51 of the second period. His sharp-angle shot from the left-wing boards gave him nine goals and 23 points in 18 career games against the Penguins. Stepan, off a backhand feed from Hjalmarsson, swept the puck over Jarry's left pad at 11:28 of the third to give the Coyotes their first lead.

Tanev answered at 16:58 after settling a rebound and moving the puck from his backhand to his forehand before scoring from the slot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Blueger helps Penguins outlast Coyotes in shootout

Teddy Blueger flipped a shot under the crossbar in the eighth round of the shootout to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Pittsburghs Bryan Rust and Arizonas Taylor Hall each convert...

Haiti draws on resilience of people to overcome earthquake: UN chief 

On 12 January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude quake struck Haiti, devastating its capital, Port-au-Prince. About 220,000 people were reportedly killed, among them, 102 UN staff who lost their lives when the building housing the stabilization mission ...

UPDATE 1-Australian prime minister's approval rating singed by bushfires

A political poll showed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons popularity declined sharply as his government grappled with a bushfires crisis that has killed 28 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. Mondays Newspoll comes as officials confir...

DeRozan, Spurs deny Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points -- 22 in the second half -- and the visiting San Antonio Spurs overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-104 on Sunday night. DeRozan, who has scored 20 points in 11 straight games, sank t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020