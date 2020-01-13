Left Menu
UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 playoffs

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 08:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after Sunday's divisional round games. (seeds precede teams):

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 4

AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan 5 NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings 26, 3-New Orleans Saints 20 overtime

NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks 17, 4-Philadelphia Eagles 9

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan 11 NFC-1-San Francisco 49ers 27, 6-Minnesota Vikings 10

AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 28, 1-Baltimore Ravens 12 Sunday, Jan 12

AFC-2-Kansas City Chiefs 51, 4-Houston Texans 31 NFC-2-Green Bay Packers 28, 5-Seattle Seahawks 23

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan 19

AFC Championship: 6-Tennessee Titans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC Championship: 2-Green Bay Packers at 1-San Francisco 49ers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami

AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)

