Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oubre, Ayton lead Suns over Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phoenix
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 09:11 IST
Oubre, Ayton lead Suns over Hornets
Image Credit: Flickr

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Deandre Ayton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Suns, who are 5-3 since a season-worst eight-game slide. Devin Booker added 12 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio added 10 points and nine assists and Mikal Bridges had 10 points.

Dwayne Bacon scored 24 points off the bench, and Devonte' Graham added 22 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games and 10 of their past 12. Reserve Cody Zeller recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Miles Bridges scored 14 points. Charlotte connected on 41.9 percent of its shots and was 8 of 35 from behind the arc.

The Suns possessed a 51-37 rebounding advantage and shot 50 percent from the field, including 7 of 21 from 3-point range. Booker was en route to a season-low point total -- it stands at 11 against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 23 -- before making 5 of 6 free throws in the final 27.1 seconds to help Phoenix seal it.

The Hornets scored the first basket of the final quarter before Phoenix scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an 81-75 lead on Booker's 3-pointer with 8:07 remaining. The Suns led by eight after Aron Baynes' basket with 6:46 left before going scoreless for more than four minutes, as Charlotte moved within 85-84 on Bacon's short floater with 2:52 remaining.

Ayton ended the Phoenix drought with a dunk 12 seconds later, and Booker added a 3-pointer with 2:17 left to give the Suns an 89-84 lead. A short time later, Bacon turned the ball over, and Oubre picked it up and slammed home a dunk to give Phoenix a 93-87 advantage with 45.2 seconds left.

Mikal Bridges added a dunk with 34.3 seconds remaining to make it an eight-point margin before Booker closed it out. Ayton had 12 first-half points as the Suns held a 46-45 lead at the break.

After intermission, the Suns went on a 9-3 run to open up a 55-48 lead on Oubre's 3-pointer with 8:49 left. Oubre hit another shot to make it 63-56 with 4:39 left before the Hornets finished strong and Bacon's layup with 13.6 seconds left tied it at 71 entering the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Packers hold off Seahawks' rally, reach NFC Championship

Davante Adams made eight receptions for a franchise postseason-record 160 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers held on to defeat the visiting Seattle Seahawks 28-23 Sunday in an NFC divisional-round playoff game. Aaron Rodgers ...

Monument to honour US-Mexican dual citizens slain in Mexico

President Andrs Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that a monument will be put up to memorialise nine US-Mexican dual citizens ambushed and slain last year by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road in the northern border region nea...

Oubre, Ayton lead Suns over Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Deandre Ayton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Suns, who are 5-3 since ...

Bravo recalled by Windies after three-year T20 exile

St Goorges Grenada, Jan 13 AFP Dwayne Bravo was recalled to the West Indies squad on Sunday, more than three years after his last appearance as the Caribbean side build up to the defence of their World Twenty20 title. The 36-year-old all-ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020