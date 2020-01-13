Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy Johnson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:31 IST
Jimmy Johnson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, news that was revealed in a surprise presentation on Sunday. Johnson, 76, was emotional after learning of his inclusion for the special centennial class in much the same manner that Bill Cowher discovered that he was being named for the Hall of Fame a day earlier.

Like with Cowher on the CBS pregame show for Saturday's Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round game, Hall of Fame president David Baker walked onto the FOX set at halftime of Sunday's NFC divisional round game pitting the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers. Baker then broke the news that Johnson was chosen for enshrinement. Johnson, who also coached four years for the Miami Dolphins, had a tear in his eye upon hearing the news.

"We're so happy that the Hall of Fame has recognized Jimmy Johnson for what he is. A great coach," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys.' And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say congratulations Jimmy. We're proud of you." The 2020 centennial class -- which will comprise two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior players picked from 38 total finalists -- was chosen by a special "Blue-Ribbon Panel" last Wednesday and will be revealed in full this Wednesday on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

The selection of Cowher and Johnson means that fellow coaching finalists Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil will not be chosen for enshrinement in this class. Johnson succeeded Tom Landry as the second coach in Cowboys' history. He overcame a 1-15 start in 1989 and quickly made Dallas a contender over the next two seasons before securing back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993.

Johnson posted a 44-36 record during his five seasons with Dallas before parting ways with the Cowboys. He is not currently in the team's Ring of Honor. He replaced another legendary coach in Don Shula when he became head coach of the Dolphins in 1996, guiding the club to three playoff appearances during his four-year stint. Johnson had an 80-64 overall coaching record in the NFL.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class will also include the traditional group of five modern-era players, who will be selected from 15 finalists on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US

Tehran, Jan 13 AFP Iran has signalled it favours a de-escalation after 10 days of heightened tensions with the United States during which both sides fired missiles and Tehran accidentally shot down a passenger aircraft. Security was stepped...

Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Box Office 1917 Defeats Star Wars With 36.5 Million WeekendSam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of w...

Asia property market outlook improves thanks to positive macro news fast-growing urban centres and low interest rates

Asian property market prospects brighten as US-China trade situation eases, despite the social situation in Hong Kong Bangalore and Hyderabad should be two of Asias three fastest-growing cities over the next five years, with Shenzhen and ...

29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police

A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.Delhi Police ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020