Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maurizio Sarri happy with Juventus' good performance against Roma

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is elated over his club's 'good performance' after defeating Roma.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Turin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 12:04 IST
Maurizio Sarri happy with Juventus' good performance against Roma
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is elated over his club's 'good performance' after defeating Roma. "We are happy because we scored three points on a very difficult field, putting in a good performance for good stretches; today we played deep in our area without wanting to go into the opponent's half of the pitch and that's a risk," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Juventus registered a 2-1 win over Roma on Monday in Serie A. Merih Demiral scored the opening gold of the match in the third minute followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's strike in the 10th minute. Sarri also praised Ramsey and Rabiot saying that both are doing well.

"Ramsey and Rabiot are doing well, they give impression that they are growing each game. Aaron has always scored with insertions, he has them in his DNA: for an Englishman to come and play with us is not easy, and, of course, he had a series of physical problems at the beginning," he said. Juventus currently hold the top spot on Serie A table with 48 points, two points ahead of the second-placed Inter Milan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets SCO Secretary-General, appreciates organisation efforts to promote tourism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday met Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO, Vladimir Norov, and appreciated the organisations efforts to promote tourism among member states. During the meeting, ...

With nothing to lose, loners build future in China's hollowed-out north

Li Hai is a nobody in China. But the 32-year-old ship mechanic became a minor internet sensation last month after posting a video of his everyday life in a largely forgotten coal city in the countrys far north.Resource-rich cities like Hega...

Armed men loot 25 kg valuables from jewellery shop in Muzaffarnagar

Four armed men decamped with 25 kg gold and silver jewellery from a shop after threatening the owner at gunpoint in Jansath town here, police said. The incident happened on Sunday evening when the four masked men came on two motorcycles and...

Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack - police

Three teachers were killed in Kenya near the countrys border with Somalia in a suspected attack by al Shabaab militants, a police report seen by Reuters said on Monday, in what would be the latest assault by the group since the new year.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020