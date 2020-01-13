Left Menu
Development News Edition

India ready for any challenge be it red, white or pink ball: Kohli

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli said that the Men In Blue have the skill-set to compete against any team in the world in any format of the game.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:52 IST
India ready for any challenge be it red, white or pink ball: Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli said that the Men In Blue have the skill-set to compete against any team in the world in any format of the game. "We played the day-night Test here (in India), we are pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series. So, we are definitely open to playing a day-night Test. We are ready and up for the challenge. Whether it is Perth or Gabba, it does not matter to us," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference here on Monday.

"We do have the skill set as a team now to compete against anyone in the world, anywhere and in any format of the game whether it is white ball, red ball or pink ball, we are ready to play anything," he added. India are scheduled to host Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting from January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli said that dew has always been a big factor at this venue but they are willing to put themselves in difficult situations as the T20 World Cup is approaching and they want to be well prepared for it. "Dew, at the Wankhede stadium, has always been a big factor especially in the 50-over game because in the afternoon, you have nothing and the pitch can play differently but under lights with dew, it can get very challenging for the bowlers," he said.

"Any kind of one-day cricket now in the year of T20 World Cup and Test Championship going on, it is an opportunity for the teams to put themselves in uncomfortable positions with the ball in conditions where there is dew. In the T20 series as well (against Sri Lanka), we wanted to put ourselves in situations that we want to improve on," Kohli added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari urges youth to become brand ambassadors of road safety

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari has reiterated his Ministrys commitment to making roads safer for all road users. He said it will continue with the efforts to reduce road accident fatalities through ...

PM Modi following footprints of Shivaji, says BJP leader Goyal

BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good works for the country as Chhatrapati Shivaji did and that is why he compared him with the Maratha icon. Shivaji Maharaj is not only for Maharashtra but is als...

UPDATE 2-Three teachers killed in suspected militant attack near Kenya's Somalia border - police

Suspected al Shabaab militants shot dead three teachers in Kenya near the border with Somalia on Monday and burned down a police station, police said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of assaults by the group since the New Year...

People raising slogan against PM, UP CM 'will be buried alive': BJP leader

In a shocking statement, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive. Singh made the shocking threat on Sunday while add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020