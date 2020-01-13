India ready for any challenge be it red, white or pink ball: Kohli

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli said that the Men In Blue have the skill-set to compete against any team in the world in any format of the game. "We played the day-night Test here (in India), we are pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series. So, we are definitely open to playing a day-night Test. We are ready and up for the challenge. Whether it is Perth or Gabba, it does not matter to us," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference here on Monday.

"We do have the skill set as a team now to compete against anyone in the world, anywhere and in any format of the game whether it is white ball, red ball or pink ball, we are ready to play anything," he added. India are scheduled to host Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting from January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli said that dew has always been a big factor at this venue but they are willing to put themselves in difficult situations as the T20 World Cup is approaching and they want to be well prepared for it. "Dew, at the Wankhede stadium, has always been a big factor especially in the 50-over game because in the afternoon, you have nothing and the pitch can play differently but under lights with dew, it can get very challenging for the bowlers," he said.

"Any kind of one-day cricket now in the year of T20 World Cup and Test Championship going on, it is an opportunity for the teams to put themselves in uncomfortable positions with the ball in conditions where there is dew. In the T20 series as well (against Sri Lanka), we wanted to put ourselves in situations that we want to improve on," Kohli added. (ANI)

