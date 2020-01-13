Left Menu
Aleksandrov seizes lead in Delhi Open chess

  Updated: 13-01-2020 19:51 IST
Seasoned Belarus Grand Master Aleksej Aleksandrov eked out a hard-fought draw against Ukrainian GM Adam Tukhaev to jump into sole lead with 6.5 points after the end of the seventh round of 18th Delhi International Grandmaster chess tournament here on Monday. Aleksandrov's compatriot GM Alexei Fedorov and Indian International Master Himal Gusain share the second spot on six points each with three rounds remaining to be played in the Rs 39 lakh prize money event.

Ortik Nigmatov of Uzbekistan found the going tough against Fedorov while Gusain got the better of Indian GM N R Visakh to come within striking distance of his Grand Master norm. As many as 14 players including Indian GM Abhijeet Gupta, Karthik Venkatraman, Diptayan Ghosh and V Vishnu Prasanna are in the hunt for the top slot on 5.5 points apiece.

Thirteen-year old M Pranesh has proved to be the surprise packet so far, having secured 5.5 points and is gunning for a GM norm. He drew with Kirill Stupak of Belarus in the seventh round. The highest rated Indian in fray, Karthikeyan Murali, also remains in the hunt for a podium finish taking his tally to five points. He, however, needs to win the remaining three games to be in with a chance.

For Gupta, this was an easier round by comparison as he made short work of International Master C R G Krishna. Gupta opted for the Grunfeld defense by Gupta with black against Krishna's Fianchetto variation. In the middle game Gupta sacrificed a pawn to gain counter-play and Krishna miscalculated quite early to allow a serious attack on his king. Gupta wrapped up the game quickly.

Important results after Round 7: Aleksej Aleksandrov (Belarus) 6.5) drew with Adam Tukhaev (Ukraine) 5.5; Florian Kuczur (5.5) drew with Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantra (Peru) 5.5; Karthik Venkatraman (5.5) drew with Ivan Rozum (Russia) 5.5; Alexei Fedorov (Belarus) 6) beat Ortik Nigmatov (Uzbekistan) 5. Diptayan Ghosh (India) 5.5 drew with Maxim Lugovksoy (Russia) 5.5; Himal Gusain (India) 6 bt N R Visakh (India) 5; M Pranesh 5.5 drew with Kirill Stupak (Belarus) 5.5; P Shyam Nikhil (India) 5 drew with Farrukh Amonatov (Tajikistan) 5;

C R G Krishna (India0 4.5 lost to Abhijeet Gupta (India) 5.5; Sayantan Das (India) 4.5 lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan) 5.5.

