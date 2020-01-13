Reports: Lions add Eagles assistant Undlin as DC

The Detroit Lions tabbed Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to serve as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Monday. Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Undlin both got their starts in the NFL coaching ranks in 2004 with the New England Patriots.

Undlin joined the Eagles in the 2015 offseason following three years with the Denver Broncos, where he worked as the defensive quality control coach in 2012 and the defensive backs coach from 2013-14. During the 2017 season, which culminated with an Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia's defense had the fourth-most takeaways in the league (31) and ranked third in third-down defense (32.2 percent).

He also has worked as an assistant coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. Undlin, 48, replaces Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.